Compensation initiated for Bidhan Market fire victims

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, the mayor of Siliguri, handed over compensation cheques to the traders affected by a recent fire incident at Bidhan Market. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a recent administrative meeting in Uttar Kanya in Siliguri, had announced compensation for the victims of Bidhan Market fire. On Tuesday, he handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to 9 traders and Rs 50,000 to 14 traders each at the office of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). Along with this, SMC will reconstruct a few shops ahead of Durga Puja as per the instructions given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“We have given the cheques to the affected traders. We will also reconstruct some shops. A meeting with traders and members of SJDA (Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority) was held. Additionally, some compensation will also be given from the Mayor’s Relief Fund,” said Gautam Deb. On

Saturday, the shops were damaged in a devastating fire that took place at the market. The fire broke out in a stationary shop owing to a short circuit, which spread rapidly, damaging other shops.

The incident drew the Chief Minister’s attention, who, during her visit to North Bengal, announced compensation for the affected traders. The Chief Minister also instructed SMC to expedite the rebuilding of the damaged shops. Following the distribution of compensation cheques, the mayor held a meeting with the businessmen to further discuss the situation and also visited the market

in the evening. SMC will initially reconstruct about four shops ahead of Durga Puja, which are severely damaged and need immediate repairs ahead of Puja. Later, more shops will be repaired. “Our aim is to ensure that every affected shopkeeper is able to restart their businesses and get back to normal life. We will also try to build a water reservoir and establish a fire fighting system in all the shops,” Deb added.