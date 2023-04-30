Compensation for ‘no-fatal cases’: Cops to help victims

Kolkata: Senior officials of Kolkata Police directed cops of all PS to probe 'no fatal cases' with same priority and also help the injured persons get their compensation and insurance as soon as possible. In many no-fatal accident cases, it was found that the compensation amount was not given to victims even after a year. Also, it was found that several road accident cases with minor injuries are pending. Senior officers directed not to give less priority in probing such cases. It has also been mentioned that the investigating officers of such cases will have to get in touch with the insurance companies through the Public Vehicles Department (PVD) and ensure the monetary compensation is disbursed as soon as possible.