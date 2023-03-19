Company officials, cops conduct raids

KOLKATA: Tata Steel brand protection officials along with the West Bengal Police recently conducted two raids on two different manufacturing units situated in the Howrah District for infringing the Tata brand name and allegedly manufacturing and selling fake Tata products illegally.



The products were being manufactured and sold under the registered trademark ‘TATA’ in different packaging to dupe the consumers by passing off the products as a Tata product.

During the raid, huge quantities of pipes, sockets, packaging material, labels etc. were seized.

FIRs have been registered against the two parties under sections 419, 420, 469, 472, 483, 120B of the Indian Penal Code 1860 and sections 63,65,68 of the Copyright Act 1957.

Four accused have been arrested for the illegal activities.