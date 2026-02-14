‘Companies registered in Bengal up 106% since Mamata took office in 2011’

Kolkata: The number of companies registered in Bengal has gone up by 106 per cent since Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister of the state in 2011. The ruling Trinamool Congress claimed that the number of companies with registered offices in Bengal as on March 31, in 2010, stood at 1,21,496 while on July 31, 2025, the figure had gone up to 2,50,343. “In plain terms, since Smt. @MamataOfficial assumed office, the number of companies with registered offices in Bengal has grown by 106%,” Trinamool Congress in a post on X said. The data suggested that around 1,28,847 new companies registered their offices in Bengal over 15 years. The ruling party also claimed that this is not data from the West Bengal government. These figures were placed before Parliament by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. “The numbers speak for themselves. Now, @BJP4India can go cry in a corner about it,” Trinamool Congress further posted on X.

The BJP’s relentless campaign to portray Bengal as “industry-averse” has fallen flat after the Central government data had stated that 44,040 companies were incorporated in Bengal in the past 6 years, while only 1,742 companies shifted their registered office from Bengal to other states. The data showed that about 7,500 companies have been registered every year in Bengal in the past six years. Between 2020 and 2025, over 40,000 companies have been incorporated. Trinamool Congress alleged that the BJP has been running a campaign for the past few years to paint Bengal as “industry-averse” but now it’s a “bitter pill” for the BJP to swallow. “For years, they’ve run a one-sided smear campaign painting Bengal as but now, data from their own Ministry blows their lies to pieces. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bengal has witnessed a wave of development the BJP can’t match. So, they resort to peddling lies, half-truths, and propaganda to hide their own miserable record,” alleged the ruling party.