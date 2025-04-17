Commuters’ protest over more ladies coaches disrupts train services

Kolkata: Train services on the Baruipur-Lakshmikantapur section under Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division were severely affected on Wednesday morning after a group of male commuters staged protests at several stations. The agitation was against a recent decision to convert part of the third coach from both ends of suburban EMU trains into women- only compartments.

The protest, which began around 7:30 am, saw agitators obstruct train movements at multiple stations, including Dakshin Barasat, Dhapdhapi and Mathurapur Road. Services were disrupted for several hours and normal operations resumed only after 11:02 am. As a result, approximately 17 local trains were cancelled, causing significant inconvenience to daily commuters.

According to ER officials, the additional accommodation for female passengers was introduced in response to rising demand. Women currently account for around 25 per cent of the total suburban ridership and there have been previous agitations by female passengers demanding more reserved space.

Officials clarified that the overall capacity for general passengers has not been reduced due to the addition of extra ladies’ coaches. In fact, with the recent upgrade from 9-coach to 12-coach EMU trains, general commuters now have access to more space. Of the 12 coaches, only the equivalent of three are earmarked for women — a figure authorities describe as minimal and proportionate to the demand.

“Today’s agitation and obstruction of train movement is totally unjustified,” said a spokesperson for ER.

Obstructions were recorded at Dakshin Barasat from 7:33 am to 9:45 am, at Dhapdhapi from 8:15 am to 9:30 am and at Mathurapur Road from 8:10 am to 11:02 am.