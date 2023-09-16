Commuters inconvenienced as Metro services were hit due to cable fault

Kolkata: Metro services between Girish Park and Maidan stations were disrupted for nearly 20 minutes due to a cable wire fault in between Park Street and Esplanade Metro stations.



According to Metro officials, truncated services were being run between Girish Park-Dakshineswar and Maindan-Kavi Subhash Metro stations.

The Metro rake towards Dakshineswar was stopped at Maidan at around 11:46 pm. The rake was taken to the Down line, i.e. towards Kavi Subhash. The second Metro train to arrive at Maidan was emptied and stopped there for some time before services resumed at 12:06 pm.

A commuter who was stuck at Girish Park Metro Station said that the buses were overcrowded due to the influx of Metro passengers after the services stopped.

One regular commuter said that there was confusion and since the disruption took place on a weekday, many office goers and college goers were harassed because of it.

The delay in services and uncertainty angered the passengers at Maidan Metro Station who complained that the announcements regarding the services were not being done properly.

Hence, most of the commuters hurried to avail of other modes of transportation, including the bus, while few waited for the announcement of when the services would resume.

“They announced that the train service will end in Maidan. No information was given as to what happened and when it will resume. After asking the personnel present on the spot, we came to know that it was a technical glitch somewhere,” said an office goer, who was supposed to get down at Central Metro Station.