Community unites for children at Durga Puja inauguration

kolkata: A significant social event aimed at supporting children from orphanages, blind schools and those with special needs was held at 14 Pally Udayan Sangha on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya. The gathering, which also marked the inauguration of the 14 Pally Udayan Sangha Durga Puja, attracted notable dignitaries, including Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge of the Supreme Court of India and his wife, Sanghamitra Das Bhuyan, who graced the event as chief guests.



Special guests of honour included Shri Ashim Roy, Lokayukta of West Bengal and Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner. Justice Bhuyan officially inaugurated the Durga Puja, emphasising the spirit of unity during the festivities. “Let us all celebrate Durga Puja as a brotherhood and fraternity; it transcends the boundaries of religion,” he remarked, highlighting the inclusive nature of the celebrations.

The event successfully brought together community members to support a noble cause while fostering a sense of togetherness as Durga Puja festivities commenced.

The whole event was organised under the guidance of Biswajit Deb, former Advocate General Mizoram and TMC spokesperson. Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan gave bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.