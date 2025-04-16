‘Community resistance’: Residents halt illegal pond filling at night in Ukilpara of Raiganj

Raiganj: In a significant act of community resistance, residents of Ukilpara in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, intervened on Monday night to stop the unauthorised filling of an old local pond. The pond, crucial for rainwater collection and flood prevention, was reportedly being filled with earth by miscreants allegedly under the guidance of Rakesh Gope, a well-known local gynecologist.

This event underscores the community’s commitment to preserving essential natural resources and highlights the ongoing challenges of unauthorised land alterations in the region. Alerted by the continuous movement of dumpers and earth movers, locals intercepted the vehicles and detained the drivers.

Then an altercation began with the drivers of the vehicles and local residents. Tension sparked in the locality. Police were informed. Law enforcement officers arrived swiftly, diffused the situation and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Anirudhdha Saha, Coordinator of Ward 14 of Raiganj Municipality, stated: “Locals alleged that some miscreants, guided by Rakesh Gope, were illegally filling the pond. We have heard the concerns of the residents and the matter is being addressed by both police and land reform officials.”

Rakesh Gope against whom the allegations have been made was not available for comments. Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector in-charge of Raiganj Police Station, confirmed: “Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and controlled the situation. An investigation has been started regarding the incident.”