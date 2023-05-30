Community radio in Cooch Behar turns 1

cooch behar: The community radio of Panchanan Barma University, Cooch Behar has successfully completed a year. Radio Cooch Behar has gained immense popularity specially in the rural belt in this one year of its successful journey.

The community radio was officially inaugurated on May 30, 2022 by Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman of North Bengal State Transport Corporation. The community radio initiative was taken by Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University with the aim of fostering communication and development within the local community.

Initially the radio used to broadcast from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2pm to 5pm. Radio Cooch Behar 89.6 MHz gradually gained a loyal following, prompting an extension of its programming from 10 am to 5 pm. Programmes on health, agriculture, education, culture and heritage are broadcast by the community radio and have gained immense popularity.