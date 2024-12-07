Community hall for tribal population to be set up in Itahar

Raiganj: In a significant development for the tribal community of Patirajpur Gram Panchayat (GP) in Itahar block, North Dinajpur district, a two-storied community hall is set to be constructed in Ujal Sundahar village. The project, estimated at Rs 50 lakh, is being funded by the state government and has already commenced on land provided by the Itahar Panchayat Samity.

The community hall will address a longstanding demand from the tribal population residing in villages, including Ujal Sundahar, Sibrampur, Sridharpur, Simuldangi, Mahinagar, Patirajpur and Tilna.

Sufal Murdi, a resident of the tribal community, expressed optimism about the project, saying: “Our tribal residents are engaged in various economic activities, including pisciculture, vegetable cultivation and goat and duck rearing, with support from the government.

However, the absence of a community hall has hindered our ability to hold meetings for job development. This new hall will provide a space for such discussions and allow us to celebrate religious and social events.”

Madhabi Roy Barman, Pradhan of Patirajpur Gram Panchayat, emphasised the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for tribal communities. “Considering the difficulties faced by the tribal people, we decided to construct a community hall cum ceremonial house in Ujal Sundahar. The project is funded with Rs 50 lakh by the state government. Once completed, the hall will serve as a venue for marriage ceremonies, religious celebrations and community meetings,” she stated.