Communal harmony shines bright at Jalpaiguri’s 99-yr-old Lakshmi Puja

Jalpaiguri: The Lakshmi Puja and Fair at Shovar Hat Seru Para, Garalbari Gram Panchayat in Jalpaiguri keeps alive the years old traditions of communal harmony with members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities taking part in organising the Puja.



For decades, both Hindu and Muslim communities here have come together to celebrate this Puja, which marks its 99th year this time.

Nazrul Haque, a local resident stated: “The people of the area eagerly await this Puja and Fair.” Interestingly, a majority of the residents in the area are Muslims but they take part in organising and celebrating this Puja.

It all started 99 years ago when Madhu Sudan Das, the Zamindar of Seru Para, initiated this Puja. The Fair used to span three days, centring around the Puja. However, after the abolition of the Zamindari system, local residents, such as Rabindra Nath Haldar, Surendra Nath Adhikari, Basir Ahmed, and Monglu Muhammad, took up the responsibility of organising it.

Joynal Haque, a committee member, said: “The Puja and Fair are held at the same location where it all began 99 years ago. It’s the same place where it all began 99 years ago. The Muslim community plays a significant role, contributing about 80 per cent of the work involved in organizing the Puja, from gathering materials required to ensuring the fair’s success. There’s no room for religious differences; everyone comes together as one community. The longstanding tradition and cultural significance of this Lakshmi Puja and Fair make it highly popular, attracting people from Jalpaiguri town, Alipurduar, and nearby districts of Cooch Behar. Additionally, due to the proximity to the Bangladesh border, residents from border areas also attend the fair.”

Bhupati Adhikari, the Secretary of the Puja Committee, stated: “The event will feature Bhawaiya, Pala songs, and folk dances, with artists from different parts of North Bengal performing on Saturday.”