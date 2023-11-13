Communal harmony marks 200th year of Cooch Behar’s ‘Rash Utsav’

Cooch Behar: Madanmohan’s 200 years of Rash Utsav in Cooch Behar is a testament to religious harmony. The festival, centered around the Rash Chakra, has been crafted by a Muslim family since generations. Now the fourth generation Altaf Mia, who has dedicated 40 years to this art, has passed the responsibility to his son, Aminur Hossain, owing to illness.



Aminur has already started crafting the ‘Ras Chakra’ from his home on the banks of the Harinchawra Torsa River in Cooch Behar. He uses materials like bamboo, paper, glue and thread.

Starting on the day of Lakshmi Puja, he maintains a vegetarian diet for the month as he meticulously crafts the 34-feet long, 8-cornered ‘Ras Chakra’ representing all religions.

The Madanmohan Ras festival is set to commence on November 26 at Madanmohan Thakurbari in Cooch Behar. It holds immense cultural significance. The District Magistrate of Cooch Behar, also the president of Debuttor Trust Board, will inaugurate the festival at 9 pm that night by spinning the Ras Chakra.

Altaf Mia said: “I have been unwell for a long time. It is not possible for me to continue this work. Starting this year, my son Aminur will craft the Rash Chakra. I have briefed him on everything and am overseeing his work.”Aminur shared: “Watching my father, Altaf Mia, I learned that the family starts the Rash Chakra crafting by observing a vegetarian diet from the day of Lakshmi Puja, following rituals and rules. I am striving to shoulder this significant responsibility and uphold our ancestral traditions.”

The Madanmohan’s Rash festival traces its roots back to 200 years during the reign of Cooch Behar Maharaja Harendra Narayan. It started at Vettaguri. With the construction of Madanmohan Thakurbari in Cooch Behar, the festival found its present location.