Commotion ensues as Yuva Express rake plied from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri instead of Vande Bharat

Kolkata: Commotion ensued at Platform number 7 of Howrah Railway Station on Monday morning as passengers waiting for the luxurious Vande Bharat Express were informed that due to technical reasons they will have to travel to New Jalpaiguri in the Yuva Express rake.



A student of Jadavpur University Sweta Pradhan (25) was one of the passengers who had cut the Vande Bharat Express ticket and was set to experience the amenities of the recently-inaugurated train on Monday. “It was disappointing. This was my first time and I was expecting to travel in comfort. But last night, I came to know that we will be travelling in Yuva Express rake. I was mentally prepared but still am disappointed with how things turned out. People around me were equally confused. I don’t know if I want to take the risk of booking Vande Bharat tickets any more. The platform number was changed from eleven to seven,” she said.

Sweta was returning home to Darjeeling for Dashain festival. She had booked the seat in Vande Bharat Express for two reasons — experience of the semi-high speed train services and lack of tickets available in other trains plying from Sealdah or Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. She said that they have been provided with a refund certificate.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, Yuva Express rake will be plied instead of Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express rake in both directions on Tuesday as the latter will not be operational due to technical reasons. The Eastern Railway had informed of this on Sunday night stating that the Yuva Express rake will be plied instead of Vande Bharat Express rake on Monday as the latter will not be operational due to technical reasons. According to an official, the decision has been taken on safety grounds. “Admissible refund, as applicable, will be given in due course,” Eastern Railway stated.

However, this is not the first time that Vande Bharat has encountered a technical glitch and had to be replaced with Yuva Express rake. It faced a last minute technical glitch on August 25 this year.

The special train departed an hour late causing trouble to the passengers. The seventh Vande Bharat Express was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 last year.