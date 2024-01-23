Commotion at JU over screening of Ram Temple consecration

Kolkata: A scuffle broke out between two student groups at Jadavpur University (JU) over holding screening of Ram Temple consecration ceremony in the campus on Monday. The pro-vice chancellor Amitava Datta and two security personnel were injured as they tried to control the situation.



A section of JU students, few of them allegedly associated with ABVP, had called for screening at Gandhi Bhavan. When denied permission to conduct the same, as the semester examinations were going on, they assembled at green zone, near gate number three. Moments after the authorities, including pro-V-C and a few professors persuaded the group to leave, a scuffle broke out between them and a leftist student organisation. It was while pacifying the situation, when the pro-V-C and security personnel identified as Mukul Chandra Das and Nirnimesh Rai were injured.

According to a source, there were two to three people in the group who were outsiders and were immediately removed. To ensure the semester examinations took place smoothly, gates of the varsity were closed and a group of authorities, including pro-V-C and professors visited every gate to ensure no such programmes take place. Later in the day, SFI was supposed to hold a cultural programme, but they too were asked to suspend their gathering inside the varsity. Later, leftist student organisations organised a rally till Dhakuria, which led to tussle between the protestors and police officials. The police officials tried to stop the protestors as no prior permission for a rally was taken by them. Few protestors were found pushing

police officials.

The rally proceeded till Dhakuria and returned to Jadavpur 8B.No official statement was released by the varsity authorities regarding the incident. “No major commotion took place. Since examinations are going on we are being cautious,” Registrar Snehamanju Basu said. When asked if there were outsiders present during the commotion, Basu could not confirm.