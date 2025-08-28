Commonwealth Weightlifting meet: Koyel Bar wins double gold

Kolkata: Koyel Bar, a young weightlifter from Howrah, West Bengal, made history at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad by breaking the youth world record. She clinched two gold medals, showcasing her prowess on the international stage at the prestigious event.

The daughter of a meat shop owner, Koyel’s achievement highlights her remarkable rise in the sport despite

humble beginnings.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her X handle and congratulated Koyel for her achievement. “Our Bengal’s daughter, Koyel Bar, a resident of Howrah, has made Bengal proud by winning a hat-trick of world records and two gold medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships held in Ahmedabad. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and love to her. My best wishes to her parents, coaches – everyone,”Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

Lauding her for her performance, Banerjee wished her all success in the next Olympics and assured her of all possible assistance from the state government so that she can win more medals in the future.

“I hope that Koyel will play even better in the coming days, win medals in the Olympics and make Bengal shine even brighter. The state government will be by her side in any of her needs,” the Chief Minister maintained. At the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad, Koyel surprised the world with her record-shattering performance in the women’s 53kg youth category.

She lifted a total of 192kg (85kg + 107kg), setting new youth world records in total and clean and jerk. The teenager has lifted more than her competitor, Sneha, in the senior category to clinch the youth and junior titles in the women’s 53 kg category. According to sources, the Bengal government will felicitate her in the annual felicitation programme, which will be organised later in the year. The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 began on August 24 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad and will end on August 30.