Committee to determine celebration day of Paschimbanga Divas

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has constituted a committee to determine a day for the celebration of Paschimbanga Divas in the state.



“Governor (CV Ananda Bose) had celebrated Paschimbanga Divas at Raj Bhavan in a one-sided manner on June 20 without consulting the elected government. We do not approve of such an act by the Governor. The committee will delve deep into historical aspects associated with the state of Bengal before finalising the date for Paschimbanga Divas,” state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who is a member of the committee, said.

The committee has Asish Banerjee, Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly as the convenor and Harvard Professor Sugata Bose as an advisor.

The committee held a detailed meeting at the chamber of Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday. State Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim, state Education minister Bratya Basu, Minister of State for Panchayats and Rural Development Seuli Saha, who are members of the committee, were also present.

A number of dates like the first day of the Bengali New Year, August 15 (Independence Day) and May 28 (when a resolution of christening West Bengal as Paschim Banga was adopted in the Assembly) were discussed in the meeting but no date has been finalised yet. The committee will hold its second meeting in the Assembly on Monday.