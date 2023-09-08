Committee members of IKBF to accompany Mamata Banerjee during her Spain tour

Kolkata: Committee members of International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF) will accompany Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her Spain visit which from September 12 to 23.



Spain is the theme country of IKBF to be held from January 18, 2024. Sudhansu Dey and Tridib Chatterjee, president and general secretary of Publishers and Book Sellers Guild respectively, both will be joining Banerjee. The Guild hosts the IKBF every year.

Banerjee had assured the Guild members of taking them with her if she travels to the country considering the theme country of IKBF being Spain.

Representatives from Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammadan Sporting Football Club will also be in the team of the Chief Minister. Some industrialists and journalists will also be accompanying Banerjee.

According to a Nabanna official, Banerjee’s Spain tour is aimed at wooing investors to the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled to be held in November. MSME will be the focus at the BGBS this year.

Banerjee will be travelling to Dubai from Kolkata on November 12 and will have to spend over 12 hours there before getting the flight for Madrid. There is no direct flight from Kolkata. Banerjee will be travelling from Barcelona to Spain by train during her tour.

During her visit, the Chief Minister will hold several meetings with the Spanish business community. Sourav Ganguly will join Banerjee in Barcelona.

The Central government has already given its nod for Banerjee’s Spain itinerary.