Committee junks plan for 112-feet Durga idol citing financial constraints

Kolkata: Kamalpur Abhijan Sangha Puja committee in Ranaghat, Nadia which was planning to put on display a 112-foot-tall Durga idol, has reportedly decided to cancel the plan citing financial incapability in continuing with the litigation at court.



The committee members have reportedly told the media that they have decided to stop the Puja this year as they do not want to further proceed with their litigation at the Calcutta High Court for financial reasons. The committee also informed that they have already intimated their lawyers of their decision.

A committee member further said that the Puja was being organised with help of funds from the villagers and without any private sponsorship. The member said that already more than Rs 50 lakh have been spent and highlighted that the Puja would have showcased the village. However, he said that the plans for building the world’s tallest Durga idol has been junked. In the previous hearing on Monday, the court had asked the district magistrate to reconsider the decision of allowing the Puja.

Earlier, the DM had informed the Bench of Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya that the Power department, fire brigade, police, BDO and Ranaghat Sub Divisional Officer have rejected the application of the Puja committee. According to the Power department, the Puja committee demanded 3 KW per day but going by the size of the pandal it would require 20-25 KW of power. The department is learnt to have said this is not possible for them. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that Puja committees should make careful plans for effective crowd management. “Why 112 feet, you can make a 412 feet idol but you have to be responsible. You have to take precautions to avert any stampede,” she said.