Committee formed to probe sudden illness of 8 pregnant women

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Super Speciality Hospital authorities have formed a committee to investigate the sudden illness of eight pregnant women. They suddenly fell ill on Friday night prompting their immediate transfer to the CCU unit of the Balurghat District Hospital.

According to hospital sources, all the affected women are currently stable and under observation. The medications, injections and saline administered to them have been preserved and will be sent for laboratory testing to determine any possible contamination or adverse reactions.

South Dinajpur Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Sudip Das, addressed media persons stating: “All patients are now stable and proper medical treatment has been provided. A medical board and an investigation committee have been formed to look into the matter.” Family members of the patients alleged that a specific injection administered on Friday night led to the sudden onset of symptoms, including chills and breathing difficulties. CMOH Das confirmed that the said injection has been suspended from use as a precautionary measure. “We are examining whether the illness was caused by the injection or by another form of infection,” he added. The hospital’s operation theatre (OT) has been sanitised and samples from both the OT and the suspected injection have been sent for testing.

The incident sparked political protests as leaders from both the BJP and CPI(M) staged demonstrations at Balurghat District Hospital, demanding accountability. A BJP delegation visited the patients and spoke with their families. Meanwhile, CPI(M) leaders clashed with police while attempting to submit a deputation. Members of the RSP also blocked National Highway 512 outside the hospital after being denied a meeting with hospital authorities.

The situation was later brought under control following police intervention. However, an official report on the cause of the incident is awaited pending laboratory test results.