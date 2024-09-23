Commissioner of Police meets cop injured during ‘Nabanna Abhijan’

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma on Sunday met the Sergeant of Kolkata Police, Debasish Chakraborty who had suffered a critical injury on his left eye during the march to Nabanna rally organised by the Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj on August 27.



Verma assured the Sergeant about all necessary help and assistance from the Kolkata Police.

In a post on the X handle, Kolkata Police informed: “Our colleague Sgt. Debashis Chakraborty received serious injuries to the eye from a brick thrown by miscreants during the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ on August 27. He has been under treatment ever since. Today, CP Kolkata met him at his residence. We wish him a

speedy recovery.”

On Sunday around 10:30 am Verma went to the residence of Chakraborty in Bauria of Howrah along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Division, Arish Bilal and Superintendent of Police (SP), Howrah Rural District Police, Swati Bhangalia. There Verma talked with Chakraborty for sometime and asked for details of his treatment. Verma also wished a speedy recovery for Chakraborty.

After meeting Chakraborty, CP said: “Our Sergeant Debasish was injured during the Nabanna Abhijan. He had an eye injury. We came to meet him. He is recovering.”

When CP was asked about when Chakraborty will be joining his work, he said:

“It will take time.”

It may be mentioned that on August 27, Chakraborty was on duty near Strand Road when the protestors suddenly started pelting stones and brickbats at the cops.

The first brickbat thrown by a protestor hit his left eye following which profuse bleeding had taken place. He was immediately rushed to SSKM Hospital from where shifted to a private hospital.

Initially, the doctors feared that Chakraborty might lose his eyesight permanently.

Later the Sergeant was taken to a renowned eye hospital in Hyderabad where he was treated. Though he returned to Kolkata he is still under treatment.