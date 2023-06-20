Commission: Pulse Diagnostic Centre on Sarat Bose Road should immediately stop treating patients, conducting surgeries

Kolkata: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday directed Pulse Diagnostic Centre on Sarat Bose Road to immediately stop treating any patient or conducting any surgery as it has no valid license. The WBCERC also asked the Director of Health Services to keep a close vigil on the diagnostic centre.



The WBCERC chairman Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said Pulse Diagnostic Centre has no license to run a nursing home or to conduct any surgery. It had obtained license only as a pathological collection centre and to operate an outpatient department. Around 10 doctors are permitted only to see patients. The diagnostic centre used to illegally operate as a nursing home.

During the probe, the diagnostic centre officials told the Commission that they have tied up with a hospital in Hyderabad.

A patient was admitted to the diagnostic centre after seeing an advertisement.

A surgery was conducted on her when there was no formal OT. When asked, the attending doctor said they have tied up with a nearby nursing home Health Point, which was utter rubbish, according to the Commission.

The WBCERC will pass the final judgment after examining some more data which will be submitted by the patient’s family.

In an interim order, the Commission asked the diagnostic centre to shut down any operations other than collecting of samples and OPD centre.

The WBCERC recently imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on Charnock Hospital for negligence.