Commercial services from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukherjee Metro station awaits Railway Board’s approval

kolkata: The commercial services from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukherjee Metro station, which was supposed to start in February, is yet to commence. According to a Metro official, they are waiting for approval from the Railway Board.



However, this is not the first time that the proposed deadline for this line’s commercial operations has been surpassed. Last year, General Manager of Metro Railway Arun Arora had stated that this route is likely to be launched during the Kali Puja. The first trial run was conducted on September 24. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) conducted the inspection on January 30.

There are five Metro stations in the New Garia to Ruby route, including Kavi Subhash, Satyajit Ray, Jyotirindra Nandi, Kavi Sukanta and Hemanta Mukherjee. The Metro route received CRS authorisation on February 7.

Earlier in February, Arora had stated that the Metro Railway will take one week to ten days more since the integrated fare structure was being observed.

Through this structure, commuters will be able to travel from Dakshineswar to Ruby using one ticket instead of buying two. He had earlier stated that by February 14, the Metro Railway will inform the Railway Board and seek a date for inauguration.