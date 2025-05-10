Comfort first: Transport dept issues new bus design guidelines

Kolkata: The Transport department has notified consideration of certain specifications associated with the comfort for the general public in buses and contract carriage for initial registration or renewal of fitness certificate.

The move comes with the department, the State Transport Authority (STA) and Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) receiving significant number of representations regularly from various organisations, including from general public, regarding issues such as excessive height of steps, insufficient door width, congested seating area, insufficient leg/ knee space etc. related to stage carriage buses across the state that includes bus, minibus, school bus and contract carriages. “The issues primarily affect senior citizens, female passengers carrying children and individuals with leg or knee problems. We have directed for strictly following specifications during inspection of a bus while considering its initial registration or renewal of certificate of fitness,” said a Transport department official.

There are ample number of regulatory provisions in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and the West Bengal Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 which cater to such provisions. According to a notification issued by Transport secretary Saumitra Mohan, a grab rail shall be fitted to every entrance or exit, other than emergency exit and steps shall not be more than 43 cm or less than 23 cm from ground when the vehicle is empty. Fixed steps shall not be less than 43 cm. The width of entry or exit doors shall be at least 53 cm in width.

There shall be a clear space of 66 cm between the backs of the seats. Backs of all the seats shall be closed to a height of 41 cm above the seat level. There shall be a gangway with a clear space of not less than 31 cm. There shall be suitable positioning for fitment of rear view mirrors in stage carriage buses and in AC buses.

The fitment of iron angle on either side of the vehicle shall be avoided and first aid kit and fire extinguisher in good and usable condition should be readily available. In case of requirement of structural change, the necessary work shall be completed before the date of inspection for obtaining fitness certificate or within six months, whichever is earlier.