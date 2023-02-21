‘Combination of viruses found in swab samples’

KOLKATA: The city has seen a predominance of a combination of viruses like Adenovirus, Metapneumovirus, Parainfluenza virus, Bocavirus and Rhinovirus, along with non-COVID-19 (Coronavirus) among the patients, as detected in the swab tests of the patients since January, experts said.



Some doctors said they were also seeing the presence of influenza viruses like H3N2 and Influenza A. Respiratory distress is triggered in case of all these viruses. Some of the patients with respiratory diseases were detected with pneumococcus bacteria that can cause pneumonia and bloodstream infections.

With a sudden spur in infections mostly among the children, the district health officials have been directed to analyse data from various hospitals and submit reports to the health department.

The Health department has already issued an alert to all the districts and asked them to follow guidelines to contain the situation. All the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) have been directed to make arrangements for additional pediatric beds.

Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist said Coronavirus, the old one that existed before SARS Cov-2 that triggered the Covid-19 pandemic, is among the viruses that are causing many Kolkatans to suffer from fever and respiratory distress. Hundreds of people, including children, are admitted to hospitals. Some are undergoing treatment in critical units.