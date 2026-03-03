Colours of joy: Tradition meets urban celebration

Kolkata: In Kolkata, the way people mark Holi and Dol Yatra has shifted over time, blending old customs with new urban trends.

However, at its heart, Dol Yatra or Holi remains a time to celebrate the arrival of spring, mend relationships, and enjoy vibrant colours with friends and family. Traditionally, this festival began with the symbolic Holika Dahan bonfire on the eve of Holi, representing the triumph of good over evil.

The next day, people greeted one another with gulal and traditional sweets, and communities came together in open spaces to play with colour and water.

In the city’s older neighbourhoods, many families still follow these time-honoured rituals. Early morning processions or ‘prabhat pheris’ are organised around temples and parks, with groups singing festive songs and offering each other herbal abir before the colour play begins. The emphasis remains on togetherness, cultural expressions like folk music, and a sense of community bonding that has defined Holi in Bengal for generations.

At the same time, urban lifestyles have introduced new ways to enjoy the festival. Across Kolkata’s residential high-rises and gated communities, Holi has evolved into a more programme-based celebration that still honours tradition while adding modern flair.

In places like South City and New Town Heights, residents gather early in the morning for prabhat pheri, followed by rain dances, cultural performances and open-air DJ sets that keep the festive energy high well into the evening. Organisers often include food stalls, music, and designated play areas with herbal colours, making these events family-friendly yet lively.

This duality - rooted tradition alongside curated urban festivities - reflects Kolkata’s evolving cultural fabric. For many, the festival is both a reminder of cherished rituals and an opportunity to adapt celebrations to contemporary community life, bringing old and new generations together in colour, music, and joy.