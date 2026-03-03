Colours, cuisine, catchy tees: Holi market turns vibrant in Kolkata

Kolkata: Kolkata’s Holi and Dol market is witnessing a lively surge this year, with everything from quirky fashion to festive food, fuelling seasonal business across the city.



In markets such as Gariahat, New Market and Hatibagan, shopkeepers say demand for slogan T-shirts has spiked ahead of the festival. Young revellers are opting for witty, colour-splashed tees carrying playful Holi messages, making them a popular pick for group celebrations and housing complex events.

Retailers have also reported steady sales of electronic water guns, battery-operated pichkaris and themed accessories, which are drawing children and teenagers alike. Alongside these, organic abir in bright hues continues to dominate stalls, with buyers increasingly preferring skin-friendly options. The festive buzz is equally visible in the food sector. Several cafes and restaurants across the city have curated special Holi menus, blending traditional favourites with contemporary twists. From thandai and gujiya to fusion desserts and Holi-themed beverages, eateries are rolling out limited-period offerings to attract families and young diners celebrating Dol outings. Many outlets have introduced brunch spreads and festive platters, expecting footfall to peak over the weekend.

Sweet shops, too, are stocking up on seasonal favourites, while online delivery platforms are witnessing a rise in advance orders for party snacks and sweets. Event organisers in residential complexes are placing bulk orders for colours, water balloons and catering services, giving an additional boost to wholesalers.

Traders believe the combination of improved consumer sentiment and community celebrations in high-rises and neighbourhood clubs has contributed to the upbeat market mood. With colours, cuisine and creative merchandise, all in demand, Holi 2026 appears set to paint the city’s economy in festive shades.