Collision between milk container & police van leaves 5 injured

JALPAIGURI: Five police personnel were injured including two who sustained serious injuries when a head-on collision occurred between a milk truck and a police pilot van in the Thakurpath area of Dhupguri Block. The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the pilot van went to pick up Union Minister John Barla.



The pilot van collided with the milk container coming from the Goerkata direction. However, a local resident claimed that the police van was travelling in the wrong direction while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Emergency services, including personnel from Dhupguri Police Station and the Fire Station, promptly responded to the incident.

The injured officers were rescued and rushed to Dhupguri Rural Hospital, with Sub-Inspector Paritosh Barman and Constable Bittu Biswakarma later being transferred to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.

The collision resulted in a traffic jam on Asian Highway 48, but the police and traffic guards managed to clear the congestion.