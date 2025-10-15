Colleges begin independent admission to fill vacant UG seats

Kolkata: State-run colleges across Bengal have started conducting undergraduate admissions independently to fill seats left vacant after the completion of the admission process through the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP).

The move follows permission from the state Higher Education department, which has allowed colleges to carry out the remaining admission process in standalone online mode. The centralised admission process for the 2025–26 academic session concluded on October 10, and institutions have been instructed to complete the standalone admissions by November 7.

According to department sources, nearly 70 per cent of undergraduate seats in general degree colleges remain unfilled after two phases of centralised admissions. Data from the Higher Education department show that 4,21,301 applications were submitted through WBCAP, and 2,69,777 students were admitted through the two phases of admission—accounting for only 28.81 percent of the total 9,36,215 available seats.

A senior Higher Education department official attributed the low admission figures to a smaller number of students qualifying in the Higher Secondary examinations this year and delays caused by legal complications over OBC reservation categories.

“Only a little over four lakh students passed the Higher Secondary examination this year, and the OBC-related legal issues caused significant delays in the admission process. Many meritorious students took admission in other states or courses. However, the final figures are better than we had initially expected,” the official said.

Several institutions, including Asutosh College, Surendranath College and Bethune College, have already opened their standalone online portals to invite fresh applications, while others are expected to follow shortly.

As per the department-specified modalities, admissions in standalone mode must be conducted entirely online and strictly on the basis of merit. Colleges are prohibited from holding physical counselling or document verification during this phase. All testimonials must be uploaded online and verification will take place only after students begin attending classes. Any discrepancy in documents will lead to cancellation of admission.