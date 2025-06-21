College student goes missing during exam in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A college student mysteriously went missing during her undergraduate exam — just seven days after her wedding. The girl, a student of Hili SBS Government College in South Dinajpur, was scheduled to appear for an undergraduate exam from Balurghat College. Her husband had personally dropped her off at the college gate for her exam, which was scheduled to end around 3:30 pm on Thursday. However, even after an hour past the scheduled end time, the girl did not come out of the college premises. The incident triggered widespread concern in the district. Police and college authorities are continuing their investigation.

The college staff and faculty began an intensive search across classrooms but could not find her. Upon checking official exam records, it was revealed that the student had not appeared for the exam at all. Later, a Balurghat College teacher managed to contact the student over the phone. The girl reportedly said: “My family married me off to an unknown person. I don’t want to stay with him. I came to the court to inform them of this.” However, she was not found at Balurghat court premises either.

Principal of Balurghat College, Pankaj Kundu, said: “Our staff informed us that a student’s husband was searching for her after the exam but she could not be found. On checking records, we saw she hadn’t written the exam.” He added: “As per college protocol, no one apart from candidates are allowed inside. CCTV footage will help determine which gate she exited from. If the family files a formal complaint, we will extend all possible help.”