College Service Commission seeks applications for principal recruitment

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has sought online applications for the posts of principal in state-aided colleges across the state. The last date of online application has been fixed on July 10 while the last date of submission of print out of application form along with filled in assessment criteria and methodology format will be July 31 (till 4 pm).



According to WBCSC sources, there is presently vacancy for 70 posts which is expected to go upto 100 till the completion of the recommendation process.

There are 11 affiliated universities in the state under WBCSC with 450 odd colleges under them. Among the vacancies in various colleges across the state, at least 10 in the city that include Manindra Chandra College, Vivekananda College, Thakurpukur Seth Anandam Jaipuria College, Vidyasagar College (Day), Matiabruj College are having existing vacancy or will be having the same soon.

In 2022, the WBCSC had published advertisements for recruitment of principals and in April 2023 it had brought out a panel recommending recruitment in 97 odd vacant posts. The tenure of the previous panel had lapsed on April 16, 2024 but the Commission with the model code of conduct (MCC) in effect due to the Lok Sabha elections could not publish fresh advertisement for the principal recruitment.

Special emphasis has been given upon research experience with an applicant needing to have at least 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals. The detailed academic qualifications along with experience needed has been notified along with the advertisement.

This is the sixth advertisement on the part of WBCSC for recruitment of principals since the Mamata Banerjee government came to power for the first time in 2011. Earlier, recommendations for 325 principal posts were made by the Commission in connection with advertisements issued in the year 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.