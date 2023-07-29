College professor accused of making offensive comments towards LGBTQ+ community

Kolkata: A student of the Sanskrit College and University accused one of the professors of the department of making offensive comments towards the LGBTQ+ community during a class.

This has led to outrage among the students as they protested and condemned the comments allegedly made by the professor. It has been alleged that the professor called people belonging to the queer community as “psychotic, barren and defective.” He also allegedly commented that queer people are “incapable of creating families.”

“Hearing such derogatory comments from her made me have a panic attack and I walked out of the classroom to avoid feeling any more humiliated, both physically and mentally. Later, I was informed by my classmates that she had said so as I was deliberately rude towards her and insulted her,” the student wrote in her social media post, describing the comments made by the professor.

Furthermore, the student has complained about the incident to the university’s vice-chancellor, to which the student alleged that they have not received any response. The students have demanded the professor to apologise to the student publicly and promise not to spread “queerphobia.”

It has been reported that the acting vice-chancellor of the university has called the matter sensitive and stated that the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) will look into it and steps will be taken accordingly. However, the matter has already caused an uproar among the university students as well as a section of students at the

Presidency University, who came out with a statement condemning the incident.