College principal protests

Kolkata: The principal of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri College sat on a protest in the college premises alleging obstruction in work by outsiders. He has also filed a complaint with the local police station and sent letters to Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Secretary. College’s principal Pankaj Kumar Roy protested against miscreants entering college and stirring trouble.



He alleged that people from outside come to the campus during any event or admission test and use

foul language.

He lodged a complaint against the miscreants and also informed the Governor who is also the Chancellor of state universities, Chief Secretary and Calcutta University authorities.