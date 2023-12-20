College lodges plaint against student for assaulting teacher

: The authorities of Islampur College of North Dinajpur district lodged a complaint against a student at the Islampur Police Station on Tuesday afternoon for assaulting Amitesh Sarkar, a teacher of the college.

Reportedly the teacher prevented the student from adopting unfair means in the examination hall on Monday. When the examination got over, the student allegedly hit the teacher with his speeding motorcycle on the road in front of the college.

The teacher was injured and was admitted to Islampur Sub Divisional Hospital. Police have started an investigation.

Amitesh Sarkar, the teacher said: “First semester examination was going on in our college. In the examination hall I prevented a student from cheating. Following this the student started behaving rudely with me. After the examination, I was walking along the road when suddenly, the student, who was on his speeding motorbike, hit me from behind. I fell on the road and got hurt. Two other students, accompanying him, passed filthy remarks at me.”

Uzir Ahamed, teacher-in -charge of Islampur College said: “After the teacher was assaulted, a governing body meeting was held. We decided to lodge a complaint with the police against him.”

Sandip Chakraborty, IC, Islampur Police Station said: “We received a complaint from the college authorities against a student. An investigation is on.”