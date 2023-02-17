College from Balurghat wins dist-level youth event

balurghat: Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya (BMM) stood first in the Youth Parliament programme which was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra of South Dinajpur in association with Dewan Abdul Gani College of Harirampur block on Thursday in the premises of BMM. The programme was named as the District Level Neighbourhood Youth Parliament Programme.

A good number of students belonging to different educational institutions and colleges participated in the competition.

“Our college stood first in it while Hili SBS College bagged the second position. One of our beloved students, Rinita Basak was awarded as the best leader of the House,” said Subhajit Kundu, the Assistant Professor of BMM. Kundu took an active role for his college during the competition.

According to him, the theme of the competition was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘The One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

“This type of Youth Parliament competition is very helpful for the students of schools and colleges as through such programmes, they know about the purposes of the G-20 conference. The theme of India’s G-20 Presidency has been on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he said.