Collection of short stories penned by Governor released

Kolkata: A collection of short stories penned by Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was released at the inaugural function of the Kolkata Literary Festival by Nobel Laureate for literature Abdulrazak Gurnah.



Bose has blended classical short stories, mostly penned by Nobel laureates, with the everyday events happening around the villages of India, particularly Kerala, the Governor’s birthplace.

Elaborating on the content of the stories, Bose said that this is the collection of some impromptu stories he narrated to his young daughter, based on the family of fish which was there in the fish pond before the Collector’s Bungalow in Kollam where he was the District Collector thirty years back. These stories were discovered by the editor Dr N V Krishna Warrier, who published these stories in the renowned literary magazine Kumkumam. Out of a collection of fifty-three such stories, twenty-five have been selected by an editorial board and brought under the title ‘Chekhov and his boys’. State Higher Education minister Bratya Basu wrote to the Governor: “Your story genuinely left me awestruck”. Bose has 350 publications to his credit, including 70 books, consisting of novels, short stories and poems in Malayalam, Hindi, English and now in Bengali also. A team of writers and editors under the leadership of Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri has translated Bose’s poems into 7 languages which are ready for publication with the title ‘Rainbow Lines’.