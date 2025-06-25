Collection of category details for over 35K teaching posts suspended

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has temporarily suspended the collection of category details from candidates applying for 35,726 assistant teacher posts in state-aided and sponsored schools, following an interim stay by the Calcutta High Court on the state’s preparation of the Other Backward Classes

(OBC) list.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the Commission stated that the decision was taken in view of ongoing legal proceedings concerning OBC reservations, including a judgement by the Calcutta High Court on June 17 and related matters currently pending before the Supreme Court.

The Commission clarified that, while category details are not being collected at present, they will be requested at a later stage, prior to the processing of applications. “Candidates will be informed in due course and a link will be provided to submit or modify category details, if required,” the notice mentioned.

It further stated that applicants who have already submitted category-related information may need to resubmit the details. The Commission emphasised that any final decision would be subject to the outcome of the pending legal proceedings and that no rights would accrue to any candidate based on the category data submitted thus far.

The online application portal for the recruitment of teachers for Classes IX–X and XI–XII was launched on June 16, in accordance with a Supreme Court directive. However, several candidates had reported issues accessing the portal in recent days.

The disruption was widely believed to be linked to the High Court’s interim stay on the OBC list preparation on June 17.