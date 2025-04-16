Collaborative study by researchers from India & South Korea sheds light on future of gharial

Kolkata: A recent collaborative study by researchers from India and South Korea has shed light on the future of gharial (Gavialis gangeticus) conservation in the Indian freshwater system, revealing an eastward shift in habitat suitability, indicating that northeastern states are becoming increasingly favourable for gharials.

The research presents a roadmap for securing the future of gharials through strategic conservation actions, habitat connectivity improvements and enhanced protection measures amid the escalating threats of climate change and habitat fragmentation.

States like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Assam are projected to experience an increase in habitat suitability, while Odisha and Rajasthan may see a decline, according to the study that employed an ensemble modelling approach, assessed habitat suitability under both current and projected climate scenarios to understand the potential impacts of climate change on this critically endangered species. Lead author Imon Abedin from Bodoland University, Assam, revealed that the model suggests 46.85 per cent of the gharial’s current range is suitable. Encouragingly, this area is expected to expand by 145.16 per cent under future climate conditions. Co-author Hilloljyoti Singha from Bodoland University has emphasised the need for further surveys and ecological assessments in rivers such as the Mahanadi and Brahmaputra to detect existing gharial populations and evaluate their long-term viability.

Tanoy Mukherjee from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, stressed the importance of comprehensive field surveys to evaluate and enhance connectivity between suitable patches. Designating these newly identified habitats as Protected Areas (PAs), akin to the National Chambal Sanctuary, could provide gharials with a stable refuge. Previous studies have indicated that herpetofauna within protected areas are more resilient to climate change impacts. However, the expansion of gharial habitats raises concerns about potential human-gharial conflicts. While gharials are generally harmless to humans, they are often mistaken for the more aggressive mugger crocodile. During the breeding season, nesting females may pose risks to people and livestock. To mitigate such conflicts, corresponding author Shantanu Kundu from Pukyong National University, South Korea, underscored the need for effective conflict resolution strategies and community awareness programs in newly suitable areas.

In addition to habitat protection, strengthening efforts to monitor and curb the illegal trade of gharial hatchlings is imperative. Local communities and enforcement agencies must collaborate to safeguard these vulnerable populations.

Shailendra Singh, a long-time researcher working on gharial and turtles, highlighted that the study’s recommendations align with the Government of India’s Project Crocodile. Ensuring effective conservation will require coordinated efforts among the IUCN-SSC Crocodile Specialist Group, non-governmental organisations, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and other key stakeholders, including state-level authorities.

The research has been recently published in the peer-reviewed journal ‘Animals’.