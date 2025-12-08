Coldwave triggers surge in cough, cold & flu cases

Kolkata: As Kolkata shivers under the sharp drop in temperature, medical professionals are raising alarms over a sudden surge in patients reporting cough, cold and flu-related illnesses. With the onset of winter and temperature dips, hospitals across the city are witnessing a marked increase in respiratory ailments—a trend causing concern among doctors and public health experts.

The first line of defence, doctors say, remains simple: maintain hygiene, wear masks when stepping out and avoid unnecessary exposure, especially in crowded or polluted areas. As many visitors to clinics are also showing early symptoms of respiratory problems, experts warn that these ordinary precautions are more important than ever.

But hygiene and masks alone may not be enough. Vaccination is gaining ground as a critical tool in preventing serious winter respiratory infections. According to information from leading hospitals in Kolkata, demand for vaccines protecting against pneumonia and influenza has skyrocketed since mid-November.

The pneumonia vaccine—usually a one-time inoculation—and the annual influenza shot are being strongly recommended for people most at risk: seniors, individuals with chronic lung or cardiac conditions and those whose immune systems are compromised.

Doctors point out that paediatric and geriatric groups and those with existing health issues like diabetes, cancer or lung disorders, are especially vulnerable, because low immunity coupled with fluctuating weather can invite infections.

A senior doctor commented that in such groups, respiratory illnesses often hit harder—sometimes progressing rapidly from a mild cold to serious complications requiring hospitalization.

Another physician added that beyond vaccines, maintaining a healthy lifestyle—balanced diet, adequate rest, avoiding crowded places and seeking medical attention at the first sign of trouble—

remains crucial.