Coldest early-December dawn in 3 years as mercury falls to 15°C

Kolkata: The city recorded a sharp dip in temperature on Wednesday, with the minimum sliding to 15°C, marking the coldest early-December morning in the last three years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature on this date stood at 18°C in 2024 and 22°C in 2023, making this year’s reading the lowest in comparison.

Clear skies, dry northwesterly winds and stable atmospheric conditions contributed to the sudden drop, allowing night-time heat to escape quickly. The IMD’s morning bulletin forecast “mainly clear sky with mist in the morning”, a pattern often associated with more pronounced early-winter cooling.

Residents across Kolkata felt an abrupt intensification of the winter chill, with many switching to heavier woollens earlier than usual. Morning walkers and commuters reported noticeably colder conditions, describing it as the “first real bite” of the season.

Neighbouring districts also reported below-normal minimum temperatures, indicating that the cooling trend extended across several parts of south Bengal. Observational data from Alipore showed a minimum of 17.7°C earlier this week, but Wednesday’s dip to 15°C marks the most significant fall so far this season.

Meteorologists indicate that temperatures may continue to remain on the lower side over the next few days if the current wind pattern persists. For now, Kolkata is experiencing a distinctly sharper onset of winter compared to the last two years.