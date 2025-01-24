Cold wave, fog throws life out of gear in North Bengal

Siliguri: North Bengal is grappling with intense cold waves and dense fog, throwing normal life out of gear. The Indian Meteorological Department, Gangtok, has issued a forecast for snowfall in the higher reaches of the hills and light rain in the plain. The cold wave is expected to continue for the next 4 to 5 days, stated the MeT office.

“The sudden cold wave and fog is due to the passage of western disturbances. From Sunday, the weather will improve gradually with a rise in day temperatures. However, night temperatures will continue to fall,” stated Gopinath Raha of IMD, Gangtok, while talking to Millennium Post. The higher reaches of Sikkim and Bengal, including Gurudongmar, Yumthang, Lachung, Nathula, Changu and Sandakphu could

experience snowfall.

From Thursday morning, Siliguri experienced dense fog and overcast skies, with no sign of sunshine. Friday morning saw light rainfall in the city. Due to low visibility, 3 flights were cancelled and 7 flights were diverted and the rest of the flights were delayed on Thursday at the Bagdogra Airport. On Friday too, all the flights were delayed.

The temperature has dropped sharply and reduced visibility due to dense fog has resulted in several reported accidents. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over the worsening weather conditions during a government benefit distribution programme at Subhashini Tea Garden in Alipurduar on Thursday. She instructed the District Police Superintendent to intensify efforts for road safety through a renewed “Safe Drive, Save Life” campaign to address the hazardous conditions. In line with the Chief Minister’s directive, the Alipurduar district police has launched a comprehensive road safety campaign. Special checkpoints (nakas) have been set up along Alipurduar highway to inspect vehicle lights, reflectors, and other crucial safety measures to ensure responsible driving in

these foggy conditions.

Y Raghuvamshi, District Superintendent of Police, stated that the campaign will continue as long as the fog persists. “We focus on checking vehicle lights, backlights, blinkers and reflectors, as these are vital to preventing

accidents in this weather.

Additionally, we provide tea to long-distance drivers in the morning to help them stay refreshed and alert,” he said.

The minimum temperature in Alipurduar has been recorded at 13°C for the past three days, with overcast skies and dense fog. In Jalpaiguri, temperatures have dropped to 11°C, accompanied by thick fog and cloudy weather. Cooch Behar has also experienced heavy fog, with a minimum temperature of 10°C over

the past few days.

In North Dinajpur, mercury has dipped between 12 to 15 degree celsius. Shops are being closed before evening in absence of people on roads According to Proiyanath Das, Deputy Director of Agriculture of North Dinajpur, if the the cold wave continues with no improvement of the weather situation in the next few days, late seedbeds of bodo paddy and potatoes could be affected. Darjeeling recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degree C on January 24; Kalimpong 9.5 degree C minimum temperature; Siliguri 12.8 degree C; Jalpaiguri 14.3C mm; Malda 12.3 degree C; Balurghat 12.2 Degree C and Raiganj 12.5 degree C.