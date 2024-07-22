Cold storage raids launched in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The administration has launched a series of raids on cold storage facilities to gather information on the distribution of potatoes. On Sunday, the Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Divisional Administration conducted the operation, dividing into multiple teams to inspect various cold storages. In addition to potatoes, onions, tomatoes and green chilies are being sold at government prices with a new stall set up at the Dinbazar Supermarket in Jalpaiguri Town.



Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Jalpaiguri Sadar, Tamojit Chakraborty and Agricultural Marketing Officer Subrata Dev led a raid on a private cold storage facility in the Nagar Berubari area of Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Division on Sunday afternoon. Chakraborty stated: “There are a total of 16 cold storages in the Sadar subdivision. This campaign aims to monitor and collect information on the quantity of potatoes stored and their distribution. The operation is being conducted across all cold storages with multiple teams involved. The primary goal is to control the market price of potatoes and the cold storage authorities are cooperating by providing information.”

The Jalpaiguri district Agricultural and Marketing department reported that 25 per cent of the total stock of potatoes from 26 cold storages in the district has been released. As many as 12 stalls have been set up in various blocks to sell potatoes at government-mandated prices, with three of these stalls located in Jalpaiguri. Additionally, the Sufal Bangla center in Dhupguri will purchase raw vegetables directly from farmers, which will then be distributed to Sufal Bangla’s various stalls in the district. District Agriculture Marketing Officer Subrata Dev announced: “We have initiated measures to sell onions at Rs 38 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg and chilies at Rs. 90-100 per kg at super market stalls.”