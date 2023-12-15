‘Cold spell to continue in city for next couple of days’

Kolkata: Cold spell will continue to sweep through the city and other South Bengal districts for the next couple of days and a western disturbance entering North West India on Saturday will hardly have any major impact on the weather system of Bengal, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



The MeT office said that the lowest temperature in Kolkata will continue to remain at around 15 degree Celsius while in several western districts it will hover at around 10 degree Celsius. Mercury may go down further from next week.

There will be no major changes in the temperature in the plains of North Bengal. There will be light fog in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur in the early morning hours. Once the impact of western disturbance subsides, there may be snowfall in Darjeeling and Sikkim.

Temperature in Kolkata slightly went up on Thursday compared to the figure of Wednesday. The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 15.1 degree Celsius on Thursday. It remained at 14.6 on Wednesday. Kolkata on Wednesday witnessed the coldest day of the season so far.

The chill has been triggered by the return of the northwesterly wind that had slowed down following the formation of a low-pressure zone above Bay of Bengal recently. New Year’s Eve could remain chilly in Kolkata, the MeT office said.