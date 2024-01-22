Cold spell: Cops hand out shawls & blankets among the elderly

Raiganj: Owing to the continuing cold wave, police distributed shawls and blankets among the inmates of an old age home at Voradangi Village in North Dinajpur as part of community policing.



The temperature has been hovering between 10 and 11 degree Celsius in different blocks of North Dinajpur district for the past ten days with the sun rarely making an appearance. Owing to the dip in mercury, the elderly, especially from the economically-backward bracket, have been facing grave difficulties.

Kamal Saha, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Karandighi Police Station said: “We had a report that old aged people were facing difficulties due to the prevailing cold wave in Karandighi. We distributed shawls and blankets among the inmates of an old age home at Voradangi Village. We will be distributing winter woolens and blankets among the aged in other places under our police station in the next few days. We think that it is our duty to stand by the people in times of distress.”

Laxmi Yadav, in her late 70s, stated: “The blanket given to me by the police will be an immense help in this cold weather. We are happy that the police have shown such a humane face.”

Safique Ul Alam, deputy director of Agriculture of North Dinajpur said: “According to the weather report, the cold spell will continue for the next two or three days.”