‘Cold spell affects potato cultivation in Islampur’

Raiganj: The ongoing cold spell has affected potato cultivation in Islampur Sub-Division of North Dinajpur district. Since a fortnight, mercury has been hovering between 8 to 15 degree Celsius in the district. Owing to the cold wave and lack of sunshine, potatoes are being infected with Blight disease. The Agricultural department is helping the farmers, guiding them on the methods to save their crops.



Potato is cultivated in 17,000 hectares of land in Islampur, Chopra, Goalpokhar-I, Goalpokhar-II and Karandighi blocks of Islampur sub-division. The farmers have to spend Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 for the cultivation of potatoes in one bigha plot of land.

Recently, blight disease is spreading rapidly, destroying crops. If the weather does not improve in the next two or three days, the farmers will incur a major financial loss. Kabita Biswas, a farmer of Ponditporta in Islampur said: “We cultivated potatoes in our ten bigha plot, spending around Rs 5 lakh. Owing to the cold weather, Blight disease is damaging our crops. We appeal to the government for support in the worst case scenario.”

Sreekant Singha, the Assistant Director of Agriculture of Islampur said: “Earlier we had advised all potato farmers to register their crops under Bangla Sarsha Bima scheme by January 15. If they do so, they will get full compensation above 30 per cent of damage. Now we are advising them to spray some chemicals to reduce the damage to the crops.”