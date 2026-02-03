Cold grip returns as winter chill lingers

Kolkata: The winter chill hasn’t quite left Bengal yet — Kolkata and its neighbouring areas have once again experienced temperatures below the seasonal average as the new month begins.



According to the latest weather report, Kolkata’s minimum temperature dropped to around 15.2 °C, about 0.4 °C lower than what’s typical for this time of year, after a brief period of milder conditions. Daytime skies are expected to remain mostly clear and cloud-free, though light morning fog may form in patches over the city.

Across the region, the dry weather pattern continues, especially in southern districts such as South 24-Parganas, West Burdwan, and East

Midnapore, where light to moderate fog could reduce visibility in the early hours of the day.

The Alipore Meteorological Office notes no dramatic shifts in temperature are expected over the next several days, so night-time lows are likely to stay at similar levels.

Northern parts of the state, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Bihar, and North Dinajpur, remain under dense fog advisories, where visibility may fall to as little as 50 metres at times.

Meteorologists explain that while winter seems to be fading, clear skies at night allow heat to escape, leading to cooler minimum temperatures.

The overall trend suggests that comfortable but cool weather will stay with the region for at least the coming week, with little expectation of sudden temperature swings.