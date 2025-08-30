‘Cold fireworks training for around 300 manufacturers from Jan 2026’

Kolkata: The cracker manufacturers in Bengal will receive training in the production of cold fireworks in January next year. Cold fireworks, that can be used indoors, are quite popular in weddings or birthday parties and in the playground too, thanks to minimum pollution caused by these fireworks.

“The Lakshminarayan Innovation and Technological University (LITU) based in Nagpur that has an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a German and a British company will impart training in the manufacture of cold fireworks.

I have already met the Principal Secretary of the state MSME department who has shown interest in the training programme. It will be held either at Champahati or at Maheshtala area in South 24-Parganas,” said Sukdeb Naskar, general secretary of All Bengal Trinamool Green Fire Crackers Manufacturing Workers Union. A target has been set to train around 250-300 manufacturers in the first phase.

Presently, cold fireworks are imported from China and have a market of around Rs 200 crore in the country. Naskar attended a conference at LITU this month and learnt about the cold fireworks.

“It will be a major step in our efforts in manufacturing green fireworks and Bengal will be the first state to take up production of cold fireworks after successful completion of the training,” added Naskar.

Presently, over 1.5 lakh people across the state are associated with manufacture and sale of green fireworks in the state and a business of Rs 2,000 crore happens in Bengal.

Around 235 manufacturers in the state have received green firecracker certificates from National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

Saktipada Mondal, president of the Union, alleged that in East Midnapore and North Bengal eligible manufacturers are being deprived of licenses due to personal interest of a section of leaders who claim to be affiliated to a firecracker union.