Cold conditions to prevail in city, adjoining dists till Sat: MeT

Kolkata: Temperature in Kolkata went slightly up on Thursday as compared to the figure of Wednesday. There will be no major changes in the temperature in the city in the next couple of days. Cold conditions will however prevail in the city and adjoining districts till Saturday, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 15.1 degree Celsius. It remained at 14.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Kolkata on Wednesday witnessed the coldest day of the season so far.

The highest temperature of the day on Thursday jumped to 25.4 degrees from what remained at 24.9 degrees on Wednesday. There will be no change in the night temperature in Kolkata in the next few days, the MeT office said. In December 2022, the lowest temperature was recorded at 13.2 degree Celsius. Kolkata’s lowest temperature dropped to a 15.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Several North Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. There is a possibility of snowfall in some parts of Darjeeling. The hilly regions of North Bengal will receive rainfall. There will be light to moderate fog in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. The MeT office in Alipore believes that temperature will drop further in the city later this month.

“Cold spell will continue to sweep till Saturday with the sky remaining clear in the city and adjoining districts. There may be a slight drop in the night temperature in the city in the next 48 hours. Several South Bengal districts will witness foggy conditions early in the morning hours.

The lowest temperature may hover around 15 degrees Celsius in the next few days in Kolkata and its adjoining districts,” a weather official said.

The lowest temperature will remain around 10 degrees in the western districts. The chill has been triggered by the return of the northwesterly wind that had slowed down following the formation of a low-pressure zone above Bay of Bengal earlier last week. New Year’s eve could remain chilly in Kolkata.