Coffee House opens new outlet at Diamond Harbour

Kolkata: Coffee House opens a new outlet near the banks of River Hooghly at Diamond Harbour, stepping out from its fortified area of book lovers’ paradise, College Street.



It was inaugurated in the presence of writer Amar Mitra, poet Mridul Dasgupta, film-maker Sudeshna Ray, professor Ananya Chakraborty, writer Jhareswar Chattopadhyay, dramatist Debprasad Mandal, poet and activist Prasun Bhowmik, and Soumit Basu.

Thousands of coffee lovers thronged to the new outlet to experience the intellectual ambience that was enriched by poetry reading sessions by eminent poets and musical renditions by Sahaj Manush, Bangla Band and Samriddha.

The new cafe house, however, will be a fusion of the traditional as well as the new age.

Speaking on the occasion partner and entrepreneur of Diamond Harbour outlet of Indian Coffee House Nurul Islam Laskar said: “We are back with a mindset to tap the new age and transitional customers to get a feel of both worlds. While the menus essentially remain the same, we are going to introduce an array of new food launches considering the taste and preferences of the discerning food lovers.”

The new outlet would sprawl over 3,500 square feet fitted with air conditioner and accessed by an elevator, unlike the spiralling staircase.

“We always envisioned creating a chain of the heritage coffee house and recreating the same intellectual hubs across the state. Our effort came to fruition when the small branches came up in Jadavpur and Sreerampur. However, the branch in Diamond Harbour is our biggest effort to create a coffee house in a different setting outside college street,” Sarfaraz Ahmed, secretary of the Coffee House Cooperative Society said.