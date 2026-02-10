‘Coercive SIR process’ responsible for BLO’s suicide attempt: TMC

Kolkata: The TMC on Monday alleged that the attempted suicide of a Booth Level Officer in North 24-Parganas was the result of “inhumane and coercive pressure” linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process.

The party statement came soon after Sorojit Halder, a teacher at Pathuria Primary School and BLO of Part 30 in Bagdah, reportedly attempted suicide due to extreme work pressure.

According to local sources, Halder had gone out for private tuition on Monday and was expected to return to school later. A guardian visiting the school for a certificate allegedly found him hanging inside the office and raised an alarm, after which Halder was rushed to Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital. Doctors said he is out of danger but has suffered serious injuries and will not be able to resume work soon.

Family members said Halder had been under severe mental stress due to his responsibilities as a BLO and often spoke about the pressure at home. Locals claimed that he had expressed fears about the workload and had requested them to look after his minor son if anything were to happen to him. TMC further claimed that the death toll linked to the SIR exercise has crossed 150, with fatalities being reported daily.