Coco Da Vita begins operations in Kolkata

KOLKATA: The city has found a healthier way to live with the launch of Coco Da Vita, a brand focused on building an end-to-end coconut ecosystem. On Wednesday, Coco Da Vita officially started its operations in Kolkata with the support of the Coconut Development Board, Government of India, marking a major step toward creating an organized, farmer-centric coconut value chain. Dr Amiya Debnath, Deputy Director of the Coconut Development Board, and Sritama Biswas, Development Officer, offered guidance that played a key role in shaping the initiative.

Dr Prashanta Patra, the founder of Coco Da Vita, shared his vision of directly connecting farmers with consumers through technology, transparency, and fair pricing. He explained that the brand is working closely with farmers across the country to cultivate organic coconuts, adopt advanced techniques for higher production, and secure better market rates. He added that Coco Da Vita is building a structured value chain aimed at uplifting growers while ensuring quality for customers.

The event also showcased the brand’s retail plans through kiosks and mobile stalls that will serve farm-fresh, hygienic tender coconuts and coconut-based products at affordable prices. The founder mentioned that this initiative will generate significant employment across various levels. The team also introduced a specially developed coconut-cutting machine to make serving faster, cleaner, and contamination-free. Dr Patra highlighted future plans, which include utilizing coconut waste to produce derivative products and reduce environmental impact.